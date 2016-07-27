A study in Cell Metabolism reports that nutritional ketone – in the form of a drink – enables athletes to function with different metabolism that enhances their performance.

Share on Pinterest Over the course of 30 minutes, athletes that consumed the ketone drink added an extra 400 meters to their distance traveled.

Normal metabolism turns the food you eat into the energy it needs by the burning of carbs and fat gained from a balanced diet.

Ketosis is a metabolic process that occurs when the body does not have enough glucose for energy and goes into “starvation mode.” The body breaks down internal fat stores for energy to make ketones that feed the brain.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the research branch of the United States Army sent out a $10 million request for the development of an efficient food that soldiers could take onto a battlefield.

The ketone drink was developed for soldiers to generate energy from ketones rather than carbs or fats by biochemist Prof. Kieran Clarke, at the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, and Dr. Richard Veech, at the National Institutes of Health, MD.

The ketone ester drink has previously made it through safety studies, whereby it was proven that the drink has no adverse effects. This new study examines the effectiveness of the ketone supplement and shows it can improve performance for certain activity types.

The drink allowed highly trained endurance athletes to clock up an extra 400 meters distance to their workouts. The supplement works by temporarily switching the primary source of cellular energy from glucose or fat to ketones.

“It’s really interesting; with a single drink of nutritional ketone you can do the same exercise with completely different metabolism,” says Dr. Pete Cox, a clinician at the University of Oxford and first author on the paper.

“Given the findings of this study, which challenges our fundamental understanding of human physiology, it will be tempting for many to focus on pursuing the endurance and sport-related avenues, but it would be a great shame if the metabolic basis of this work was not further explored,” he adds.