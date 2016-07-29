In what has been hailed “a significant event in the history of Alzheimer’s and dementia research,” scientists have completed the first ever phase III clinical trial of a drug that targets one of the drivers of Alzheimer’s disease – a protein known as tau.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say LMTX reduces the formation of tau tangles – one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s.

Tau is considered a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease; the protein can form twisted fibers in the brain called “tangles,” which are believed to cause nerve cell death.

In a study recently presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2016 (AAIC 2016), held in Toronto, Canada, researchers reveal how a drug called LMTX shows promise for halting the formation of tau tangles.

Alzheimer’s disease is estimated to affect 5.4 million people in the United States, and by 2050, it is expected to affect around 13.8 million Americans, unless new treatments are identified that tackle the disease at its roots.

For years, scientists have worked to find ways to combat the two prime suspects for Alzheimer’s development: tau tangles and amyloid plaques – clumps of beta-amyloid protein, which are believed to disrupt nerve cell communication.

Medical News Today have reported on some interesting developments in this field; a study earlier this month, for example, revealed the creation of a vaccine that researchers say could halt the formation of tangles and plaques.

While an undoubtedly exciting development, it will still be another 3-5 years before this vaccine can be tested in humans, and this long road to human trials been the case for the vast majority of Alzheimer’s studies – until now.

Dr. Serge Gauthier – of the Departments of Neurology & Neurosurgery, Psychiatry, and Medicine at McGill University in Canada – and colleagues have completed the first ever phase III trial of a drug that targets the tau protein, and the drug in question – LMTX – proved beneficial for a small subgroup of patients.