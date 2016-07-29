People with gluten sensitivity – whereby gluten intake triggers symptoms similar to celiac disease, but without the associated intestinal damage – are often told that the condition is “all in the mind.” But a new study may turn this perception on its head, after uncovering a biological explanation for gluten sensitivity.

Researchers have identified a biological explanation for why some people without celiac disease are unable to tolerate gluten.

In a study published in the journal Gut, researchers led by Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) in New York, NY, suggest gluten sensitivity may arise as a result of a weakened intestinal barrier, which triggers an inflammatory immune response when gluten is consumed.

Proteins found in wheat, rye, barley, and triticale all fall under the gluten category. They are present in a variety of foods, primarily breads, cereals, and pasta.

It is estimated that around 1 in 141 Americans have celiac disease – an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the small intestine in response to gluten intake, causing symptoms such as bloating, constipation, chronic diarrhea, stomach pain, vomiting, and chronic fatigue.

As many as 18 million Americans, however, are believed to experience similar symptoms in response to gluten intake, but they do not have the intestinal damage that arises with celiac disease, nor do they possess the associated tissue transglutaminase (tTG) antibodies.

This condition is known as gluten sensitivity, non-celiac gluten sensitivity, or non-celiac wheat sensitivity. It is defined by the Celiac Disease Foundation as “a condition with symptoms similar to those of celiac disease that improve when gluten is eliminated from the diet.”