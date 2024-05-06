Share on Pinterest Experts say olive oil has numerous health benefits. Ibai Acevedo/Stocksy United Researchers are reporting that consuming about half a tablespoon per day of olive oil might reduce the risk of dementia-related death.

They noted that diet quality did not affect the benefits of olive oil.

Other studies have shown olive oil helps lower the risk of death from cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and respiratory disease. A higher intake of olive oil is associated with a lower risk of dementia-related mortality, according to a study published today in the journal JAMA Network Open. Researchers used information from two large prospective cohorts in the United States —the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study. They said they found that people who consumed more than 7 grams of olive oil daily (about half a tablespoon) had significantly lower dementia-related mortality rates than those who consumed less than 7 grams.

Including olive oil in your diet “Whether you prefer butter or olive oil, I would recommend a variety of cooking oils for your health,” Thomason said. “Both butter and olive oil can slow down your blood sugar response after your meal and each has its own unique health benefits. You don’t necessarily have to pick one over the other. In general, I recommend choosing unsaturated fats like olive oil most of the time and reaching for butter and saturated oils sometimes.” “You can increase your daily olive oil consumption by swapping other types of cooking oils, like vegetable oil, for olive oil instead,” she added. “Make a salad dressing at home with olive oil, vinegar, spices, salt and pepper. Or drizzle olive oil over your protein source as part of your marinade before cooking or grilling.” In addition to dementia, olive oil offers other benefits. “A study published in 2022 looked like it used the same cohort data, shows higher olive oil intake was associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and respiratory disease mortality,” Danahy said. “Other studies like this meta-analysis, also published in 2022, show a lower risk of diabetes, [cardiovascular disease], and all-cause mortality from higher olive oil intake.” “There are so many studies that show a wide range of health benefits for olive oil, so I think everyone can benefit from eating it daily,” she added. “I always recommend using olive oil for most of your cooking. Butter has its place in certain recipes and applications, so it’s fine to use as needed. But try to make olive oil your go-to oil for everything else.”