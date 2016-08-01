Eating a wholesome, balanced diet is at the top of the list when it comes to maintaining health. But what, exactly, constitutes a healthful diet? Recent studies have suggested that substituting proteins for carbohydrates helps with weight management; now, a new study focuses on the types of protein we eat, and researchers say plant-based is better than animal-based protein.

A new study suggests a higher risk of death accompanies consumption of animal protein, compared with eating plant-based protein.

Dr. Mingyang Song – from the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston – and colleagues publish their work in JAMA Internal Medicine.

They note that protein sources “inevitably influence other components of diet, including macronutrients, micronutrients, and phytochemicals, that can in turn influence health outcomes.”

As such, they say accounting for food sources is of extreme importance in better understanding the health effects of different types of protein.

Previous studies have promoted vegetarian diets for their health benefits, while others have cautioned against meat consumption for potential health risks.

A recent study, for example, suggested that a vegetarian diet reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, another study suggested red meat consumption is linked to kidney failure.

To further investigate, Dr. Song and colleagues examined data from two large studies in the United States that used repeated measures of diet through food questionnaires as well as 32 years of follow-up.