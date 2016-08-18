Older adults who have had a stroke may be at greater risk of death if they have anemia. This is the conclusion of a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Stroke affects more than 795,000 Americans each year, and it is a leading cause of long-term disability in the United States.

Around 87 percent of all strokes are ischemic, whereby the artery that supplies oxygen-rich blood to the brain becomes blocked. When an artery in the brain leaks or ruptures, this is known as hemorrhagic stroke.

According to the research team – including senior author Dr. Phyo Myint of the University of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom – many patients who have experienced stroke have anemia.

Anemia is a condition characterized by low levels of circulating red blood cells or hemoglobin, which causes a reduction in the amount of oxygen that is transported to the body’s organs and tissues.

Signs and symptoms of anemia include fatigue, headache, pale skin, dizziness, shortness of breath, coldness in the hands and feet, and chest pain.

While anemia can affect any age group, pregnant women and older adults are at increased risk for the condition.

For their study, Dr. Myint and colleagues set out to investigate how anemia may impact risk of death following stroke.