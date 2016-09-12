A drug already being tested in people as a treatment for cancer appears to show great promise in halting melanoma skin cancer. The drug – called pevonedistat – works in a way differently than intended and could also be effective against other cancers. Share on Pinterest Melanoma is an aggressive skin cancer that develops when cells that give skin its color mutate and become cancerous. The researchers say they have found a drug that may stop the cancer progressing. So says a new study from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville that was published in the journal EBioMedicine. Lead researcher Tarek Abbas, assistant professor of radiation oncology, says: “In fact, the drug is very effective on all melanomas, including those for which an effective therapeutic is lacking.” Melanoma is an aggressive skin cancer that develops when melanocytes – the cells that give skin its color – mutate and become cancerous. Around 80,000 Americans a year are diagnosed with melanoma, and around 10,000 die of it. As with many cancers, the chances of survival once the cancer has spread to other parts of the body (metastatis) are much reduced. Pevonedistat is being investigated as a cancer treatment and is already being tested in people.

Drug works ‘downstream’ of intended target Scientists are not sure exactly how pevonedistat works against cancer cells, except that it appears to shut down hundreds, and perhaps even thousands, of cell proteins. Fast facts about melanoma Melanoma accounts for only around 1 percent of skin cancers but is responsible for a large majority of skin cancer deaths

White people are 20 times more likely to develop melanoma than black people

Rates of melanoma have been rising for the last 30 years. Learn more about melanoma In the new study, Prof. Abbas and colleagues investigate the drug’s effect on a particular protein produced by a gene called CDT2. The protein allows melanoma and other cancer cells to replicate with great speed – the feature that makes aggressive cancer so deadly. Prof. Abbas says they believe the CDT2 protein is what allows the cancer cells to cope with the amount of replication they must undergo. He explains: “They divide in uncontrolled fashion, and those cells that divide faster and more frequently are under tremendous replication stress, so these cancer cells needed to be able to develop a way to cope with that.” The researchers found that without the CDT2 protein, the malignant cancer cells stopped replicating and fell apart. Prof. Abbas says the effect they have discovered is not what the drug was originally designed for – it is “way downstream” of the intended target.