In 2000, the United Nations Development Programme rolled out the Sustainable Development Goals. This week, The Lancet publishes the first analysis showing which countries are progressing toward these goals and which are struggling.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) build on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), which expired in 2015.

Consisting of 17 goals, 169 targets, and 230 targets, the SDGs were set by the United Nations (UN) in 2015.

According to the UN Development Programme’s website, the SDGs are a:

“Universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.”

The SDGs cover issues such as poverty, climate change, and water availability up to the year 2030. Health is an important facet of the SDGs, present in 11 of the 16 goals; for instance, the third goal aims to “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.”

The current study marks the first annual assessment of SDG health performance and will be launched at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 21.

The Lancet‘s report shows that, overall, good progress has been made toward health-related SDGs. For instance, under-5 neonatal mortality, universal healthcare, and family planning have all shown improvement.

On the other side of the coin, some areas beyond the MDGs have not shown such improvements. Areas such as hepatitis B rates, childhood overweight, intimate partner violence, and rates of harmful alcohol consumption have worsened.

As the MDG era comes to a close, The Lancet‘s report aims to provide a tool for global accountability as we head toward the 2030 SDG targets. With some solid numbers in place, governments, aid organizations, and other official bodies will be better able to identify the wins and the gaps, allowing them to prioritize intelligently.

Prof. Stephen Lim led a team from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington; they used data from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors (GBD) study completed between 1990 and 2015.

Using this data, they estimated the current status of 33 of the 47 health-related SDG indicators. They created an SDG index, ranked from 0-100 to help make comparisons easier.