Delusional misidentification syndromes are a group of rare disorders that result in bizarre delusions. For the first time, neuroscientists have uncovered the neuroanatomy that underlies these strange experiences.

Breaking research delves into the neuroanatomy behind delusional misidentification syndrome.

Identified around a century ago, delusional misidentification syndrome (DMS) is an umbrella term for a group of delusional disorders.

All DMSs include the belief that something – an object, person, or place – has been changed in some way.

In other conditions that involve delusions, such as schizophrenia, a large chunk of the patient’s perception of the external world has changed. With DMS, however, it is only one particular object that becomes the focus of the delusions. Hence, DMS is referred to as a monothematic delusion.

One of the first DMSs to be documented was Capgras syndrome. In this strange condition, a patient recognizes a family member, but, at the same time, believes that there is something distinctly unfamiliar about them. This can lead them to conclude that the family member is, in fact, an imposter.

Another DMS, the Fregoli delusion, is the belief that strangers are actually family members in disguise. Known as the delusion of doubles, this DMS can also involve pets or places.

Despite being well documented, the neural basis of these delusions has proven evasive. Neuroscientists at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), in Boston, MA, recently embarked on an effort to dig a little deeper, and they set out to understand which regions of the brain are at fault.