The American College of Cardiology conducts a Professional Life Survey every 10 years to see how changes in cardiovascular medicine can influence the lives of cardiologists both personally and professionally. The latest survey reveals gender disparities in the professional lives of men and women.

Since 1996, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) have been conducting the Professional Life Survey once every decade.

The first survey identified key areas in the professional lives of cardiologists that needed improvement, such as job negotiation and leadership training, for which the ACC provided educational programs.

The survey also identified gender-specific differences and concerns, including childcare needs, disparity in remuneration, and lack of career advancement.

Furthermore, the second survey uncovered persisting gender differences. Men and women differed in how they were treated and how satisfied they were with advancement and compensation. Disparities included academic equality and the likelihood of starting a family.

Since then, the ACC and the Leadership Council of the Women in Cardiology (WIC) have implemented outreach and mentoring programs, as well as a visiting professor program designed to help women in cardiology advance their academic portfolios.

The aim of the third and latest Professional Life Survey – conducted in 2015 – has been to determine the current demographics, career choices, and levels of career satisfaction in the field of cardiology. It also aimed to identify personal and professional barriers to success. Finally, the survey aimed to point out areas of concern and offer the ACC guidelines for future improvement.