Mounting evidence emphasizes the health benefits of a Mediterranean diet. New research suggests that the healthful diet helps to preserve brain volume in elderly adults. Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that a Mediterranean diet could protect against certain changes to the brain in older age. More and more studies seem to suggest that components of the Mediterranean diet, either in isolation or taken together, can have a beneficial effect on various aspects of human health. The “traditional” Mediterranean diet – consisting of large amounts of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, olive oil, a moderate amount of fish, dairy, and wine, as well as a limited intake of red meat – has been shown to improve cardiometabolic health. Research ranging from observational studies to randomized trials has shown the diet to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and obesity, aid weight loss, and contribute to the prevention of cardiovascular disease. Other studies have suggested that the diet helps to keep mental and physical health well into old age and can reduce the risk of premature death. New research published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, looks specifically at the benefits of the Mediterranean diet on brain health in elderly adults.

Examining link between diet and brain volume in elderly people Researchers led by Michelle Luciano, Ph.D. – from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland – looked at the effects of the Mediterranean diet (MeDi) on total brain volume, gray matter volume, and the thickness of the cortex. The authors explain that, with age, the human brain shrinks, and more and more of its cells die. This may cause problems with learning and memory. The study followed 967 people aged between 73 and 76 years, who lived in Scotland and who did not have dementia, over a period of 3 years. The 967 participants were asked to complete food questionnaires when they were 70 years old – 3 years prior to collecting data on their brain volume. Then, 562 of these people had a magnetic resonance imaging brain scan at the age of 73, in order to measure total brain volume, gray matter volume, and cortical thickness. Of these, 401 people had a second brain scan at age 76. People’s dietary habits were calculated using a food frequency questionnaire. The brain measurements were compared with how well the participants adhered to the MeDi during the 3-year period.