A new study reveals fresh insights into how cancer cells escape from primary tumors and spread to other parts of the body. Researchers have discovered that such cells have a “broken switch” that enables them to shrug off their physical constraints.

The researchers found that cancer cells that have traveled to other parts of the body have a switch that is 'jammed on,' allowing them to escape the physical controls that would normally stop them from growing and spreading.

A report on the discovery – by the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in London, United Kingdom – is published in the journal Cell Systems.

Study leader Dr. Chris Bakal, who heads the dynamical cell systems team in ICR’s Division of Cancer Biology, says that their investigation shows how invasive cancer cells have acquired the ability to overcome the normal constraints on cell movement.

The vast majority of cancer deaths occur because the cancer spreads from the primary tumor to other parts of the body.

This process of cancer spread is called metastasis, and it arises because cancer cells acquire the ability to migrate. Finding ways to prevent or halt metastasis could save many lives.

Researchers have already discovered many physical and chemical differences between metastatic and non-metastatic cells.

In 2013, for example, a large group of scientists published a catalog describing the mechanical properties of metastatic cells, how they stick to surfaces, migrate, respond to oxygen, and produce protein.

However, what has not been so clear is what happens at the molecular level to disrupt signaling that changes the character of the cell and its relationship to its environment.