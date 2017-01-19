Research shows that prematurely born babies are more prone to developing disabilities. A new study, however, suggests that brain mapping in preemies may help to predict and prevent the negative consequences of early brain injury.

Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that an early brain scan and injury mapping in premature babies could help to predict the development of later disabilities.

Preterm birth occurs when a baby is born before the 37th week of pregnancy – 3 weeks before term.

Worldwide, premature births are the leading cause of death in children younger than 5 years old.

In the United States, prematurity affects 1 in 10 infants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC also report that a third of infant deaths are caused by preterm birth complications.

Preterm birth is generally associated with a higher risk of infant disability and death because a baby needs the entire gestation period to develop properly. For instance, a baby’s vital organs – including the lungs, liver, and brain – all need the final weeks of pregnancy to develop fully and healthily.

Many surviving babies develop complications, such as breathing and feeding problems, learning difficulties, or hearing and visual impairment.

A lack of oxygen supply to the brain is the most common cause of brain injury in prematurely born infants. This results in damage to the brain’s white matter.

The brain’s white matter – sometimes referred to as “the subway of the brain” – is responsible for connecting different gray matter areas of the cerebrum. As expected, damage in the brain’s “transit system” can lead to communication problems and poor signal transmission, which impacts the entire human body.

New research – published in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology – investigates the link between white matter brain injury in premature babies and childhood disabilities.