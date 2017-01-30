High blood pressure is a key risk factor for heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. In a new study, researchers reveal the discovery of more than 100 genes associated with high blood pressure, bringing us closer to personalized treatment strategies for the condition.

Researchers have pinpointed 107 new genetic regions linked to high blood pressure.

Co-lead study author Prof. Mark Caulfield, of Queen Mary University London in the United Kingdom, and colleagues report their findings in the journal Nature Genetics.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, occurs when the force of blood flowing through the arteries is too high.

There are two numbers used to measure blood pressure : systolic and diastolic. Systolic blood pressure measures blood vessel pressure when the heart beats, while diastolic blood pressure measures the pressure between heartbeats.

Blood pressure is considered high if a person has a systolic measurement of 120 milligrams of mercury (mm Hg) or higher, and a diastolic measurement of 90 mm Hg or higher. This would be written as 120/90 mm Hg.

High blood pressure is a known risk factor for heart attack, stroke, heart disease, and heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1 in 3 U.S. adults have high blood pressure, and only around half of these have the condition under control.

A poor lifestyle – such as an unhealthful diet and lack of exercise – is considered a primary cause of high blood pressure. In recent years, however, researchers have found that genetics also play a significant role in the condition.