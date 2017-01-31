The ability of exercise to protect against depression in adults and young people is well studied. However, whether it has such an effect in children is unknown. Now, a new study from Norway suggests that children who undertake moderate to vigorous activity – the type that leaves them breathless and sweaty – are less likely to develop symptoms of depression.

The researchers – from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and NTNU Social Research, both in Trondheim, Norway – report their findings in the journal Pediatrics.

It may be surprising to learn that children can have depression as well as adults. Estimates suggest that, at any given time, around 5 percent of children and adolescents have depression.

Children with learning, conduct, anxiety, or attentional disorders have a higher risk of depression, as do children under stress or who experience loss, or whose family has a history of depression.

Symptoms of depression in children are not necessarily the same as those observed in adults.

Symptoms can include (but are not limited to):

Frequent tearfulness

Increased anger or hostility

Loss of interest in activities once enjoyed

Loss of appetite or change in eating habits

Problems with relationships

Poor communication

Social isolation.

The new study is part of a project called Tidlig Trygg i Trondheim that is following the development and mental health of children born in Trondheim.

Researchers looked at data obtained from following hundreds of children over the course of 4 years in order to search for links between physical activity and symptoms of depression.