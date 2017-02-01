A large body of genetic research, published as two studies, promises to improve scientists’ understanding of the biology of inflammatory bowel disease and offers potential new drug targets. One study identifies 25 new genetic links to the digestive disease, while the other identifies a gene variant that doubles the risk of ulcerative colitis, a type of inflammatory bowel disease that leads to ulcers in the inner lining of the large intestine.

Both studies – led by the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute at Hinxton in the United Kingdom – are published in the journal Nature Genetics.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a group of chronic disorders that cause inflammation of the gut or gastrointestinal (GI) tract. There are two main types of IBD: ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, neither of which is currently curable.

Although the exact causes are unknown, scientists suspect that IBD is an autoimmune disorder that arises when the body’s own immune system mistakenly attacks tissue of the GI tract.

People with IBD often experience diarrhea and pain, and they may pass blood from the rectum. Because the disease impairs the ability of the gut to absorb nutrients, it can also lead to anemia.

Estimates suggest between 1 million and 1.3 million people in the United States are living with IBD. In the U.K., where the studies took place, the disease affects more than 300,000 people.

Across the two studies, the researchers analyzed the genomes of more than 16,000 patients with IBD in the U.K. They also included the results from a previously published international genome study of more than 10,000 other people with IBD. The research is the largest whole-genome study of IBD to date.