Diabetes is a serious disease affecting millions of people in the United States, adults and children alike. While there is yet no cure for diabetes, researchers are gradually learning more about the mechanism behind the illness. New research identifies how insulin-producing cells can change to avoid the autoimmune attack present in type 1 diabetes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that more than 29 million people (or over 9 percent of the population) currently have diabetes in the U.S.

Although type 1 diabetes is the least prevalent – accounting for only 5 percent of diabetes cases – it is not yet known how to prevent the illness.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease. The body does not recognize its own insulin-producing beta cells , so the immune system attacks and destroys them as if they were invaders. The body needs insulin to metabolize sugar and turn it into energy.

However, of these beta cells, some manage to survive. In fact, some of the cells persist and proliferate for years after the disease has started.

New research, led by professor of immunobiology Dr. Kevan Herold of Yale University in New Haven, CT, identifies the mechanism that explains how these beta cells survive the immune attack. The study was a collaboration with the Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard.

The findings were published in the journal Cell Metabolism.