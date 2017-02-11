Traumatic brain injury in a serious health concern, especially among children and adolescents. New research uncovers the long-term effects of traumatic brain injury on children.

A traumatic brain injury (TBI) is any injury to the head that interferes with the normal functioning of the brain. This can be a violent blow or bump, which can result in a sudden jolt, or a penetrating injury that pierces the skull and the brain tissue.

TBIs can range from mild (commonly known as a concussion) to severe, potentially resulting in unconsciousness or memory loss.

Children participating in school sports have a particularly high risk of experiencing TBI. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that in 2009, almost 250,000 children and adolescents aged 19 and younger received treatment for sports and recreation-related TBIs and concussions.

The CDC also note that between 2001 and 2009, the number of people under 19 years old diagnosed with sports and recreation-related TBI or concussions rose by 57 percent.

Around 435,000 children aged between 0 and 14 visit the emergency department as a result of TBI every year.

The long-term effects of TBI include difficulties in reasoning, language, or emotions and sensations. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy – a neurodegenerative disorder associated with repeated TBIs – also ranks among the possible long-term effects.

A new study, presented at the annual meeting of the Association of Academic Physiatrists in Las Vegas, reports on the results of two decades’ worth of research into the long-term effects of TBI on children, as well as possible interventions for recovery.