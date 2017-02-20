Acute appendicitis is one of the most common reasons for performing emergency surgery in children. However, surgery can be costly and very unsettling for young patients and their families. Now, a fresh review of published evidence finds treatment with antibiotics could be an effective and safe alternative.

The current gold standard treatment worldwide for appendicitis is appendectomy – a surgical procedure that removes the inflamed appendix.

However, the researchers say larger, randomized trials need to confirm this finding before clinical recommendations can be made.

The study – led by the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom – is published in the journal Pediatrics.

Appendicitis is inflammation of the appendix – a finger-like tube of tissue attached to the large intestine. The condition can strike at any age but mostly occurs in children, teenagers, and young adults.

There are several causes of appendicitis, and in many cases the exact cause is not clear. The condition can result from infection in the gut or other part of the body that causes the tissue in the wall of the appendix to swell.

Other causes of appendicitis include: inflammatory bowel disease; blockage caused by stools, parasites, or growths; abdominal injury; and blockage of the opening inside the appendix.