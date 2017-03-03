Because stem cells have the ability to transform into many different types of cells during the body’s early development, embryonic stem cell research offers unique insights into how an organism grows from a single cell. For the first time, scientists have now been able to create a mouse embryo entirely artificially.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have modeled a mouse embryo, here shown at 72 hours, using exclusively stem cells.

Image credit: Berna Sozen-Kaya, Zernicka-Goetz Laboratory, University of Cambridge



Stem cells are crucial for the development of living organisms. At the very beginnings of an embryo, these cells will form the entire organism, including the cells that form the body’s vital organs and tissues, such as the heart, lungs, and skin.

During its first 3 to 5 days, the human or mammalian embryo is called a blastocyst. The blastocyst is made up of embryonic stem cells (ESCs) that are generated by the egg after it has been fertilized by a sperm.

The blastocyst also contains trophoblast stem cells (TSCs), which will create the placenta, and primitive endoderm stem cells that will form the yolk sac – a membranous sac that provides nutrients to the developing embryo and forms before the placenta.

Researchers from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, led by Prof. Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz from the Department of Physiology, Development, and Neuroscience, set out to genetically create a structure resembling a mouse embryo using exclusively ESCs and TSCs. The study was published in the journal Science.