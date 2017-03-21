The majority of breast cancers are estrogen-receptor positive and often treated with anti-estrogen drugs such as tamoxifen. However, resistance to the hormone therapy eventually develops in a large number of patients, leaving them with few options. Now, new research reveals a molecular explanation for this type of drug resistance and could lead to new therapies and better treatment decisions for estrogen-driven breast tumors.

Share on Pinterest Researchers hope that their discovery will lead to new treatments that overcome drug resistance in ER+ breast cancers.

A report on the findings – by a team that includes researchers from The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in Jupiter, FL – is published in the journal Molecular Cell.

Around 80 percent of breast cancers are estrogen-receptor positive (ER+) – that is, tumor growth is driven by the hormone estrogen.

A hormone is a signaling molecule that alters the activity of cells and organs.

The tumor grows because the breast cancer cells contain proteins called estrogen receptors that become active when estrogen molecules attach to them.

Once activated, the estrogen receptors on the tumor cells alter the expression of genes that spur cell growth.

Estrogen-positive breast cancers are frequently treated with drugs that suppress estrogen receptor activity.

Unfortunately, large numbers of patients eventually develop resistance to these treatments, leaving them with few alternatives.