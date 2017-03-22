Animal studies suggest that applying a cardiac patch made of a regenerative polymer scaffold onto the surface of the heart could be an effective way to preserve heart function after a heart attack. However, such a procedure would most likely require open-chest surgery, which is traumatic and presents a major barrier to it being used in human patients. Now, new research on mice suggests that “spray painting” biomaterials onto the heart using a minimally invasive procedure could be less risky, less costly, but just as effective.

The new study – led by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – is published in the journal Tissue Engineering Part C: Methods.

Heart attack, or myocardial infarction, is a major cause of death worldwide. It occurs when heart muscle does not receive enough oxygen-rich blood. The longer the heart muscle is starved of the blood it needs, the greater the damage.

Heart attack results in loss of heart muscle cells (cardiomyocytes) accompanied by changes to the structure and shape of the heart, as well as impaired function. These can eventually result in heart failure.

In their study paper, the researchers say that current treatments – including medications and heart pumps (ventricular assist devices) – only delay progression of disease.

This limitation, together with a shortage of heart donors, means that there is an urgent need for new therapies that focus on regenerating damaged hearts to improve outcomes for patients.