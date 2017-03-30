Individuals infected with hepatitis B or C viruses may have a significantly greater risk of developing Parkinson’s disease, new research suggests.

Hepatitis is a condition characterized by inflammation of the liver, and it is primarily caused by hepatitis viruses.

Hepatitis B and C are two of the most common hepatitis viruses.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hepatitis B affects around 240 million people worldwide, and it is spread through contact with the blood, semen, and bodily fluids of infected individuals.

Around 130 to 150 million people across the globe have chronic hepatitis C – a bloodborne virus that is most commonly transmitted through sharing of injection equipment and the reuse or poor sterilization of needles and other medical equipment.

Most adults infected with hepatitis B will experience symptoms such as fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, and dark urine. However, around 70 to 80 percent of adults with hepatitis C have no symptoms, meaning that most people do not realize that they are infected.

Previous studies have suggested a link between hepatitis virus infection and Parkinson’s. One study published in 2015 suggested that there may be a link between hepatitis C infection and Parkinson’s disease, but no such association was found with hepatitis B infection.