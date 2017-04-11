The more risk factors for vascular disease one has in middle age, the higher the risk may be of developing Alzheimer’s disease in later life. This is the conclusion of a new study published in JAMA.

Share on Pinterest A higher number of risk factors for vascular disease in midlife could raise the risk of dementia, researchers suggest.

Vascular disease is defined as any condition that affects the circulatory system – the vessels that carry the blood to and from the heart.

Types of vascular disease include atherosclerosis, the hardening or narrowing of the arteries due to plaque buildup, and peripheral artery disease, the narrowing of the arteries in the limbs.

Obesity, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, and smoking are some of the common risk factors for vascular disease.

Previous studies have suggested a link between vascular disease risk factors during midlife and increased risk of later-life dementia – particularly Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.

However, Dr. Rebecca F. Gottesman – of the Department of Neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD – and colleagues note that it has been unclear as to whether these risk factors are directly associated with the buildup of beta-amyloid in the brain.

Beta-amyloid is a protein associated with the development of Alzheimer’s disease. The protein can accumulate in the brain, forming “plaques” that disrupt communication between nerve cells.

With the help of positron emission tomography (PET) brain imaging, Dr. Gottesman and team sought to gain a better understanding of how risk factors for vascular disease might affect beta-amyloid accumulation in the brain.