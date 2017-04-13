Most of us have been affected by a painful migraine at one point in our lives, but are body weight and migraines related? A new meta-analysis investigates the link between migraine risk and body mass index.

Share on Pinterest New research suggests that weighing either too little or too much may increase a person’s risk of migraines.

Migraines are a common type of headache disorder affecting millions of people worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) report that at least half of the world’s adult population aged between 18 and 65 have experienced a headache in the past year. Of these people, at least 30 percent have had a migraine – a painful, recurring headache of moderate to severe intensity.

In the United States, as much as 12 percent of the population experience migraines, and the prevalence is three times higher among women – presumably due to hormonal changes.

Researchers do not yet fully understand what causes migraines. Although a wide range of medication is available for relieving the symptoms of a migraine, its absolute cure remains elusive.

Physicians, however, recommend some lifestyle changes in an attempt to prevent or alleviate migraines. For instance, eating meals at regular times, having good sleep hygiene, exercising, and using relaxation and stress management techniques, have all been suggested to reduce the symptoms of migraines.

Additionally, in the case of people with obesity who also have migraines, medical professionals recommend that the patients enroll in a weight loss program to reduce their symptoms.

New research examines the connection between migraine risk and being overweight, obese, or underweight. The study consists of a new meta-analysis of existing research, and it was published in the journal Neurology.