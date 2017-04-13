New research – conducted by scientists from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom and the University of Eastern Finland in Kuopio – suggests that low levels of magnesium may increase the risk of bone fractures and that, conversely, high levels may ward off this cause of disability.

The findings were published in the European Journal of Epidemiology, and the team was led by Dr. Setor Kunutsor, a Research Fellow at the University of Bristol’s Musculoskeletal Research Unit.

Bone fractures are one of the most preventable causes of disability among the elderly. It is estimated that each year in the United States, approximately 6 million people will break a bone, and almost 75 percent of all hip, spine, and forearm fractures occur in people aged 65 and above.

Calcium and vitamin D have both been shown to play key roles in maintaining healthy bones. Additionally, some previous studies have suggested that magnesium may also improve bone health, as magnesium deficiency has been associated with an increased risk of osteoporosis. Magnesium is an essential mineral, and abnormally low magnesium levels can inhibit vitamin D and calcium homeostasis in bones.

The new research investigates the effect of magnesium on bone fractures, specifically.