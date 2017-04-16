Many of us opt for low-fat over full-fat dairy products to help keep our waistlines in check. New research, however, suggests that low-fat dairy may benefit mental health, too.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that a higher intake of low-fat milk and yogurt may reduce the risk of developing symptoms of depression.

In a study of more than 1,000 adults from Japan, researchers found that those who consumed a higher amount of low-fat milk and yogurt were less likely to develop symptoms of depression, compared with those who consumed lower amounts of these dairy products.

Study co-author Prof. Ryoichi Nagatomi, of Tohoku University in Japan, and colleagues recently reported their results in the journal Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology.

Depression – also referred to as major depressive disorder – is one of the most common mental health disorders in the United States.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, in 2015, around 16.1 million adults in the U.S. had experienced at least one episode of major depression during the previous 12 months.

While symptoms of depression vary from person to person, they may include persistent sadness, feelings of hopelessness, guilt, or helplessness, irritability, fatigue, problems sleeping, and thoughts of death or suicide.

Prof. Nagatomi and colleagues note that previous studies have associated dairy intake with depression, though whether the effect is positive or negative has been inconclusive.

For their study, the researchers set out to investigate how the consumption of certain low-fat and high-fat dairy products individually impact the risk of developing symptoms of depression.