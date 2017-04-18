Our bodies have a natural way of adjusting themselves to the day-night cycle. Many of us know that these are our ‘biological clocks’ or ‘circadian rhythms.’ However, when behavioral or lifestyle changes interfere with this clock – such as in the case of jet lag – the result is sleepiness and an overall feeling of confusion. New research uncovers a group of cells involved in regulating the sleep-wake cycle and suggests that in the future, we might be able to treat jet lag using this knowledge.

Share on Pinterest Research paves the way for therapies that may one day treat jet lag.

While the two are interconnected, our biological clocks and circadian rhythms are not exactly one and the same. The so-called biological clock is, in fact, a group of neurons that form the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) – a very small region in the brain’s hypothalamus.

The SCN consists of around 20,000 brain cells and is responsible for aligning our internal bodily states with the external day and night cycle – that is, for our circadian rhythms.

Light is the main factor that influences our circadian rhythms, as signals from our retinas “tell” the body to activate or deactivate genes that control our biological clocks – either making us sleepy, or prompting us to wake up.

Other bodily functions that are influenced by our circadian rhythms include body temperature, the release of hormones, and physiological needs such as thirst or the need to go the bathroom.

When our circadian rhythms get disrupted, however – as they do when we have jet lag – we experience confusion and sometimes even develop health disorders. Severe disruption of our circadian rhythms may lead to sleep and mood disorders, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular problems, and even a higher risk of cancer.