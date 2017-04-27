New research brings some good news for men who like a caffeine kick. Drinking more than three cups of Italian-style coffee daily could more than halve the risk of developing prostate cancer. Share on Pinterest Drinking at least three cups of Italian-style coffee every day may halve men’s risk of prostate cancer, say researchers. The findings come from an analysis of almost 7,000 men from Italy – a country where coffee drinking is a culture. It is quite normal for Italians to start the day with a cappuccino, followed by a caffè macchiato or two at lunch, and an espresso in the evening. In fact, the average Italian consumes around 600 cups of coffee every year, and this number is on the rise. It seems, then, that there is no better population in which to study the effects of coffee consumption on the risk of prostate cancer. Study co-author Licia Iacoviello, head of the Molecular and Nutritional Epidemiology Laboratory at I.R.C.C.S. Neuromed in Italy, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the International Journal of Cancer.

Gaining a ‘clearer view’ of the link between coffee and prostate cancer Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States, after skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, around 1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime. While a number of studies have suggested that coffee consumption may help to lower the risk of prostate cancer, others have found the opposite. For their study, Iacoviello and colleagues further investigated the link between coffee intake and prostate cancer risk by analyzing the data of 6,989 men from Italy, aged 50 years or older, who were part of the Moli-Sani Project. “In recent years we have seen a number of international studies on this issue,” says first study author George Pounis, of the Department of Epidemiology and Prevention at I.R.C.C.S. Neuromed. “But scientific evidence has been considered insufficient to draw conclusions. Moreover, in some cases results were contradictory. Our goal, therefore, was to increase knowledge in this field and to provide a clearer view.” As part of the study, participants were required to report their daily intake of Italian-style coffee using a food frequency questionnaire.