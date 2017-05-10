Hearing loss affects tens of millions of people in the United States. New research examines the link between menopausal age, the use of oral hormonal therapy, and hearing loss in the first large-scale study of its kind.

The World Health Organization (WHO) define hearing loss as the inability to hear sounds of 25 decibels or under in speech. This often leads to difficulties understanding conversations and hearing certain sounds.

Hearing loss reportedly affects as many as 48 million U.S. individuals, or over 20 percent of the country’s adult population.

Women seem to be at a significantly lower risk of hearing loss than men. Between the ages of 20 and 69, men are twice as likely as women to develop speech-frequency hearing loss.

While it is not known why women tend to be protected from hearing loss, some studies have suggested that the female hormone estrogen may protect the inner ear. Estrogen is known to affect the cells in several parts of the human body, including the heart, brain, and blood vessels.

Additionally, in the women that are affected by hearing loss, this tends to be more prevalent after menopause. During this time, levels of progesterone and estrogen start to decline – a further reason to believe that these sex hormones play a role in hearing loss.

This has led some researchers to believe that hormone replacement therapy would lower the risk of hearing loss. However, other studies have challenged this hypothesis, also pointing to the serious side effects of hormone therapy (HT).

In this context, the new study set out to examine the link between HT and hearing loss in a large prospective study. The findings were published in Menopause.