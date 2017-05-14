Patients with post-traumatic stress disorder may be at increased risk of dementia, particularly if they are taking psychotropic medications, a new study finds.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that medications used to treat PTSD may influence how the disorder impacts dementia risk.

Researchers from the University of Iowa came to their conclusions by analyzing the data of more than 3 million veterans.

They found that veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) were at much higher risk of developing dementia than those without the condition, but that the risk varied depending on the medications they were using.

Study co-author Dr. Thad Abrams, of the Department of Epidemiology at Iowa, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

PTSD is a mental health condition triggered by witnessing or experiencing a traumatic event.

According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, around 7 to 8 percent of people in the U.S. will experience PTSD at some point in their lives.

The condition is more common among people in the military, who have greater exposure to traumatic and life-threatening experiences. Statistics suggest that around 15 percent of veterans who served in the Vietnam War were diagnosed with PTSD, while around 12 percent of Gulf War veterans have the condition in any given year.

Previous studies have suggested that individuals with PTSD may be at greater risk of cognitive decline and dementia. For their study, Dr. Abrams and colleagues set out to explore this further, as well as to investigate how medications used to treat PTSD might impact dementia risk.