It is well established that a lack of exercise can raise the risk of chronic disease, including type 2 diabetes and heart disease. New research, however, finds that the risk of such conditions could increase with as little as 2 weeks of inactivity.

In a study of young, healthy adults, researchers found that switching from moderate-to-vigorous activity to near-sedentary behavior for just 14 days led to metabolic changes that could raise the risk of chronic disease, and even premature death.

Study leader Dr. Dan Cuthbertson, of the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom, and colleagues recently presented their findings at the European Congress on Obesity 2017, held in Portugal.

Current guidelines recommend that adults aged between 18 and 64 years engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity every week.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that fewer than 50 percent of adults meet the exercise recommendations.

Lack of regular physical activity is a key contributor to obesity. In turn, this can raise the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, heart failure, and even some types of cancer. Insufficient exercise can also hinder bone and muscle health.