Money worries, stress, and drinking too much coffee – these are just some of the factors that can cause us to have a bad night’s sleep. Now, a new study suggests that, for young adults, loneliness can be added to the list.

Researchers from King’s College London in the United Kingdom have found that young adults who reported feeling lonely were more likely to experience poor sleep quality, daytime tiredness, and poor concentration than their non-lonely counterparts.

The findings were recently published in the journal Psychological Medicine.

Loneliness is common in the United States. According to a 2016 Harris Poll, of more than 2,000 people surveyed in the U.S., 72 percent reported feeling lonely at times, with almost a third reporting that they experienced loneliness at least once every week.

Although loneliness is often perceived as a problem that primarily affects older adults, recent research has suggested that this is not the case. A survey conducted by the Mental Health Foundation in 2010, for example, found that loneliness is more common among adults aged 18 to 34 than those aged 55 or older.

However, according to the researchers of the new study, less is known about how loneliness affects the health of young adults – in particular, how it impacts sleep quality.

“In the present study, we tested associations between loneliness and sleep quality in a nationally representative sample of young adults,” say Prof. Louise Arseneault, of the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s, and colleagues.