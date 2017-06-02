Scientists have a good understanding of how the bacterium that causes tuberculosis, one of world’s leading causes of death, evades the immune system to establish a foothold in the body. However, what has not been clear is the role of the pathogen in undermining the immune system to promote spread of the disease. Now, a new study uncovers evidence that the disease bacterium disrupts regulatory pathways in white blood cells that limit tissue destruction.

In a new study, researchers have shown that the bacterium responsible for causing TB can suppress the immune system and spread the disease.

The study – led by the researchers at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom – is published in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease that is caused by the microorganism Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The disease is among the top 10 causes of death worldwide and mostly affects the lungs.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), TB caused 10.4 million people to fall ill and was responsible for 1.8 million deaths in 2015.

The main route through which people become infected with TB is by inhaling air that contains the TB bacterium, which gets there when a nearby infected person coughs, spits, or sneezes.

TB can be cured and prevented, and in fact, the WHO estimate that 49 million lives were saved between 2000 and 2015 through effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

The researchers explain in their study paper that one of the features that makes TB highly contagious is that it destroys lung tissue and creates cavities in the lungs.