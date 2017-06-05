Using a computer to analyze CT images of patients’ organs, researchers were able to predict their 5-year mortality with almost 70 percent accuracy. This is according to a new study recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Lead study author Dr. Luke Oakden-Rayner, of the School of Public Health at the University of Adelaide in Australia, and colleagues believe that their findings could advance the field of precision medicine.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) define precision medicine as “an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each person.”

As the study authors note, precision medicine relies on the discovery of biomarkers that are accurate indicators of disease risk, response to treatment, or disease prognosis. They believe that radiology has an important role to play in this field.

“[…] we propose that images derived from routine radiological testing have been largely ignored in the context of precision medicine, and motivate the use of powerful new machine-learning techniques applied to radiological images as the basis for novel and useful biomarker discovery.”

“Recent advances in the field of medical image analysis have shown that machine-detectable image features can approximate the descriptive power of biopsy, microscopy, and even DNA analysis for a number of pathologies,” they add.