Researchers have long known that diabetes can increase a woman’s risk of breast cancer. A new study, however, suggests that this risk could be significantly reduced with long-term use of low-dose aspirin.

Diabetes is estimated to affect more than 29.1 million people in the United States, or 9.3 percent of the population.

Type 2 diabetes is the most common form, arising when the body can no longer use the hormone insulin effectively, which can lead to high blood sugar levels.

Previous research has uncovered a link between diabetes and increased risk of breast cancer. One study published in 2012, for example, identified a 20 percent increase in breast cancer among women with diabetes.

While the precise mechanisms behind this association are unclear, researchers have suggested that it may be down to changes in the body caused by diabetes, such as increased inflammation and high blood glucose.

Now, a research team from Taiwan – including Dr. Yi-Sun Yang of the Chung Shan Medical University in Taichung – suggests that a daily dose of aspirin could help to lower breast cancer risk for women with diabetes.

The researchers recently published their study in the Journal of Women’s Health.