New research examines what happens at the neuronal level during a concussion and reveals how a blow to the head causes swellings along the axon of the neuron. The new insights could help researchers to improve symptoms in patients with concussions.

When a person’s brain is exposed to sudden trauma – such as when it suddenly hits a hard surface or when an object pierces through the skull – they are said to have experienced traumatic brain injury (TBI).

TBI accounted for 2.5 million visits to the emergency department and 56,000 deaths in 2013, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

TBI can be mild, moderate, or severe, depending on the severity of the symptoms. A person who experiences mild TBI, also called a concussion , may or may not lose consciousness for a few seconds.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), additional symptoms of mild TBI are wide ranging, and include “headache, confusion, lightheadedness, dizziness, blurred vision or tired eyes, ringing in the ears, bad taste in the mouth, fatigue, or lethargy.” Symptoms can also include behavioral, mood, and sleep changes. Finally, mild TBI can also affect memory, concentration, and reasoning.

Behind these overt symptoms lie neurological mechanisms that have been explored by the medical research community to varying degrees. New research published in The Journal of Cell Biology examines a neurological aspect of concussions that, so far, had not been fully understood: the swelling of axons, a key part of neurons.

The study was carried out by a team of scientists from the Ohio State University in Columbus, and the first author of the study was Chen Gu.