For the first time, scientists have found evidence that autoimmunity may have a role in Parkinson’s disease. They found that fragments of the protein that builds up in the dopamine cells of the brains of people with Parkinson’s trigger an immune response that kills the cells.

The study – led by Columbia University Medical Center in New York City, NY, and the La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology in California – is published in the journal Nature.

The findings raise the possibility that blocking the discovered immune response may offer a new way to slow progression of the brain-wasting disorder.

Parkinson’s disease is a movement disorder caused by the loss of dopamine-producing cells in a part of the brain that deals with movement. Dopamine is an important messenger molecule that helps brain cells to communicate with each other.

The main symptoms of Parkinson’s disease include tremor, stiffness, slow movement, and impaired balance. These can also be accompanied by depression and emotional changes.

The disease arises more often in people over the age of 60. The symptoms are barely noticeable at first, and progress at different rates in different people. Eventually, it can become very difficult to walk, talk, and live independently.

Worldwide, there are more than 10 million people living with Parkinson’s disease, including around a million in the United States. It is 1.5 times more likely to affect men than women.