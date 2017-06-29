The results of a new study have shown that while female mice that give birth multiple times have an increased risk of stroke, they also recover better following stroke than mice that have never been pregnant.

The researchers, including lead author Rodney Ritzel, Ph.D., of the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, report their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

They suggest that the study sheds light on how the experience of pregnancy may affect brain biology to improve the chances of recovery following an injury such as a stroke.

A stroke is a serious and potentially life-threatening cardiovascular disease in which a blockage or rupture in a blood vessel cuts off the supply of oxygen-rich blood to a part of the brain.

There are two main types of stroke: ischemic strokes, which are caused by blood clots; and hemorrhagic strokes, which are caused by ruptures to blood vessels. The vast majority of strokes are ischemic and the new study confines itself to examining this type.

There is also another type of stroke called the transient ischemic attack, or mini-stroke, which is caused by a temporary blood clot. Although the clot might be temporary, the condition should still be taken seriously.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. In 2015, they were responsible for an estimated 17.7 million deaths, of which 6.7 million were due to stroke.

In the United States, stroke affects around 795,000 people and kills nearly 130,000 people every year.