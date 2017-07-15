From drinking warm milk before bed to taking sleeping pills, the Internet abounds with sleep aids and advice for those struggling to get a good night’s sleep. But new research suggests a completely different approach: find a purpose in life.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) deem insufficient sleep a significant public health concern, estimating that 50 to 70 million people in the United States have a sleep or wakefulness disorder.

Researchers from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, IL, set out to examine the link between having a sense of purpose in one’s life and the quality of one’s sleep.

Specifically, they looked at the association between having a sense of meaning and the likelihood of developing sleep apnea and restless legs syndrome (RLS).

Sleep apnea is a disorder in which a person experiences one or more breathing pauses while they sleep. This may lead to a reduced quality of sleep; the breathing pauses may pull the person out of their deep sleep phase and into a shallow, less restful sleep.

RLS is also a sleep disorder, characterized by the irresistible need to move one’s legs during sleep. Often, the symptoms are brought on by lying down or sitting down for long periods of time.

The new research examines these sleep disturbances, and the findings are published in the journal Sleep Science and Practice. The first author of the study is Arlener Turner, a former postdoctoral fellow in neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.