Plant-based diets are said to play an important role in preventing heart disease. This does hold true in most cases, but a team of researchers has found that some types of plant-based diet could do more harm than good.

Specialists have repeatedly noted the health benefits of diets with a consistent plant intake. It is said that such diets can prevent or alleviate the symptoms of various diseases, including obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

In the United States, approximately 610,000 people die of heart disease every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC highlight poor nutrition, among others, as a driving factor for developing a heart condition.

One previous study targeted the possible benefits of a plant-based diet containing predominantly whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruits, and flaxseed for preventing and overcoming coronary artery disease.

Another analysis showed that plant-based diets are good for people diagnosed with ischemic heart disease, while a further report recommended the consumption of fruits and vegetables to prevent the onset of coronary heart disease.

Now, a new and more comprehensive study brings to light the health benefits and risks of different types of plant-based diet. The research was conducted by specialists from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, both in Boston, MA.

An article describing the process and presenting the findings, the lead author of which is Dr. Ambika Satija, is published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.