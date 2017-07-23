Memory relies on different timescales that must all be available at once in order to be useful, new research argues. Both short- and long-term memory are thus equally important to the way in which our brains function. Share on Pinterest A key factor in the formation of short- and long-term memory is time, research shows. Short- and long-term memory have been the subject of many studies seeking to explore how, what, and why we remember. Medical News Today have previously reported on research identifying memory formation mechanisms, and revealing the impact of sleep deprivation on how much we can learn and recall. Drs. Thomas Carew and Nikolay Kukushkin, from the Center of Neural Science at New York University in New York City, have recently undertaken a study aiming to furnish us with a better understanding of how memory works in humans. Their findings are published in the current issue of Neuron.

Short- and long-term memories ‘collaborate’ The researchers point out that short-term and long-term memories coexist with the experience lived in the present moment. They offer the example of music, saying that we experience a song both as it is played to us in the present, and through the lens of our past recollections about it. When we listen to our favorite song on the radio, we process the short-term memory of the notes and lyrics that we have just heard and link it to memories of listening to that same song at various points in the past. Drs. Carew and Kukushkin compare the formation of long-term memories with the way in which human beings process sound. “Much like sound is broken down by the auditory system into many discrete bins of frequencies that are perceived simultaneously, an experience as a whole is parsed by the brain into many ‘time windows’ that collectively represent the past.” The researchers view this process as reliant on a “temporal hierarchy,” wherein various related “time windows,” or recalled information, work together simultaneously. Both short-term and long-term memories, therefore, do two things at once: they preserve past information and determine our current perception of events.