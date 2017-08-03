In a world first, scientists have used gene editing to successfully repair a disease-causing mutation in human embryos, which is an achievement that marks a major step forward for the prevention of inherited diseases.

In a study recently published in the journal Nature, an international team of researchers reveal how they used CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing on newly fertilized eggs to repair a mutated MYBPC3 gene known to cause hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

HCM is a condition characterized by the thickening of the heart muscle. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), HCM is estimated to affect up to half a million people in the United States, and it is a common cause of sudden cardiac death, particularly among young athletes.

An inherited mutation of the MYBPC3 gene accounts for up to 30 percent of familial HCM cases; individuals with one copy of this gene mutation have a 50 percent chance of passing it to their offspring.

In recent years, scientists have looked to gene editing as a way of eliminating disease-causing mutations. One type of gene editing technique that has gained momentum is CRISPR-Cas9, which involves adding, removing, or modifying sequences of DNA to influence the function of a gene.

While CRISPR-Cas9 has demonstrated success in animal models, there have been ethical concerns about its use in humans. In particular, critics have cautioned that the technique may be exploited for non-therapeutic purposes, such as creating “designer babies.”

What is more, there is a worry that in using CRISPR-Cas9 to repair one disease-causing mutation in human embryos, other potentially harmful mutations may be unintentionally introduced.

However, scientists from China, South Korea, and the U.S. have become the first to successfully repair the MYBPC3 gene mutation in human embryos using CRISPR-Cas9, without any unintended consequences.