Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco have discovered that women who are diagnosed with sleep disorders during pregnancy, including insomnia and sleep apnea, are at a greater risk of preterm delivery.

Share on Pinterest Sleep disorders may increase a woman’s likelihood of having a preterm birth, suggest researchers from the University of California, San Francisco.

Lead author Jennifer Felder, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), conducted the study with senior author Aric Prather, Ph.D., an assistant professor of psychiatry, and colleagues. Their findings were published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology.

UCSF’s research is the first of its kind to explore the effects of insomnia during pregnancy. From a group of nearly 3 million women, 2,265 women diagnosed with a sleep disorder during pregnancy met the inclusion criteria for the study.

The selected participants were matched to controls with no such diagnosis of a sleep disorder, but with the same maternal risk factors for early delivery, such as high blood pressure, smoking during pregnancy, or having a previous preterm birth.

Dr. Felder explains, “This gave us more confidence that our finding of an earlier delivery among women with disordered sleep was truly attributable to the sleep disorder, and not to other differences between women with and without these disorders.”

The large sample size allowed Dr. Felder, Prof. Prather, and team to investigate the relationship between various sleep disorders and preterm birth subtypes. For example, the researchers could compare early and late preterm birth, or early induced deliveries and spontaneous preterm labor.

The new study focuses on sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea and insomnia, that might cause significant disruption to sleep, rather than examining the regular sleep changes that tend to occur during pregnancy. The authors say that the true prevalence of these disorders remains unclear because sleep disorders in pregnant women “often go undiagnosed.”