How does watching all those Netflix series affect your sleep quality? New research investigates. Share on Pinterest A new study examines the impact of binge-viewing on sleep quality and insomnia. The phenomenon of binge-watching has made an appearance in very recent years with the advent of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. It is currently estimated that 71 percent of the adult population of the United States watches video content online. As opposed to conventional TV, online and on-demand access to our favorite shows makes it easy to watch a high number of episodes in one sitting, usually in the evenings. But what is the cost of such intense media consumption on our sleeping habits? Researchers from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, in collaboration with the Leuven School for Mass Communication Research in Belgium, set out to investigate. The first author of the study is Liese Exelmans, a researcher at the Leuven School for Mass Communication Research, and the findings were published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

The link between binge-viewing and sleep Exelmans and colleagues conducted a survey in 423 young adults aged between 18 and 25, 61.9 percent of whom were female. The participants filled in an online questionnaire that assessed how often they watched TV and how often they binge-watched. They answered questions about the quality of their sleep using a standard questionnaire called the “Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index.” The researchers also assessed whether or not they had fatigue using the Fatigue Assessment Scale, which is another standard instrument used to assess chronic fatigue in adults. Also, to assess insomnia, the researchers used the Bergen Insomnia Scale – that is, a tool devised in 2008 for assessing “sleep onset, maintenance, and early morning wakening insomnia.” Finally, cognitive and somatic arousal before going to sleep was assessed using the Pre-Sleep Arousal Scale . The researchers applied regression analyses to the data obtained, and a mediation analysis was performed in an attempt to identify a mechanism that may explain any potential associations.