A new in vivo study has linked schizophrenia with an overload of a common amino acid in pregnant mothers. The researchers hope that their findings could lead to novel treatments and a better model of the disorder.

Share on Pinterest A new study links the amino acid methionine with deficits typical of schizophrenia.

Schizophrenia is a chronic mental disorder characterized by delusions, auditory hallucinations, and paranoid thoughts. Its symptoms can be classified as either “positive” or “negative.”

“Positive symptoms” refer to those that are typical to people diagnosed with schizophrenia, and which do not occur in healthy people. These may include hallucinations, delusions, and disturbed thoughts.

“Negative symptoms,” by contrast, are disruptions of normal behaviors, such as an apparently emotionless demeanor (known as “flat affect”), no longer taking pleasure in hitherto pleasant activities, or experiencing difficulties in carrying on various activities.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, risk factors for schizophrenia range from genetic and environmental factors to chemical imbalances in the brain.

Currently, treatments for schizophrenia include antipsychotic drugs, psychosocial treatments (teaching people diagnosed with the disorder how to cope in a social environment), and a more complex approach called “coordinated specialty care,” which involves both drug prescriptions and a varied range of therapies focused on coping and integration.

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of California, Irvine has now uncovered another possible cause of the disorder, offering fresh hope for developing more effective treatments and preventive approaches.