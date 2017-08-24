Very brief mindfulness training could help heavy drinkers to start cutting back. So concludes a new study that found that as little as 11 minutes of mindfulness training helped heavy drinkers to reduce their alcohol intake in the following week. Share on Pinterest Researchers in London have shown that just 11 minutes of mindfulness training can help people who drink to cut back on alcohol. Researchers from University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom ran an experiment that compared the effect of “ultra-brief” mindfulness training against relaxation training (the controls). Lead author Dr. Sunjeev Kamboj, deputy director of the Clinical Psychopharmacology Unit at UCL, says, “We found that a very brief, simple exercise in mindfulness can help drinkers cut back, and the benefits can be seen quite quickly.” Writing in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology, he and his colleagues explain that in recent years, there has been much interest in incorporating mindfulness training into psychological treatments for addiction.

‘Observe the mind without judgment’ Mindfulness training teaches people to heighten their “moment-to-moment awareness” of what is going on in the mind without judging it. Thus, when a craving arises, mindfulness training teaches you how to just observe the sensations, thoughts, and feelings of that moment without evaluating or analyzing them. “As such, this process is antithetical to the fixation upon and elaboration of desire states that characterize addictions,” note the authors. One theory is that by suspending judgment, mindfulness helps individuals to become more aware of their automatic responses to stimuli and that alternatives are possible, even if it is just to observe without reaction. This, in turn, leads to “uncoupling between drug-taking and automatic motivational tendencies.” Many studies have already suggested that mindfulness-based treatments are “superior” to alternatives for helping people to overcome problems with substance use. However, Dr. Kamboj and colleagues argue that few “well-controlled studies” have examined specific, isolated effects of discrete mindfulness techniques. Therefore, they decided to carry out a study that compares the effect of a brief set of mindfulness instructions with a well-matched alternative, based on relaxation techniques, in helping people to cut back on drinking.

Double-blind study design For the study, the UCL team recruited 68 men and women who drank heavily but were otherwise healthy; their drinking had not reached the point where they had developed severe alcohol-related problems. All participants were given a brief training session delivered using an 11-minute audio recording that described techniques on reducing alcohol use. They were also encouraged to practice the techniques over the following week. The drinkers were randomly assigned to receive either a recording of mindfulness techniques or a recording of relaxation techniques. The double-blind study design meant that neither the participants themselves nor the administrators of the training knew whether mindfulness or relaxation was being delivered. To reinforce this, none of the materials or the discussion surrounding the training used the terms “mindfulness” or “relaxation” to describe the training.