Studies have long suggested that exercise triggers the release of “feel-good hormones,” or endorphins, in the brain. New research, however, suggests that this effect is very much dependent on exercise intensity.

Researchers found that adults who engaged in an hour of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) experienced a significant increase in endorphin release compared with those who engaged in an hour of less demanding physical activity.

Study co-author Tiina Saanijoki, of the Turku PET Centre at the University of Turku in Finland, and colleagues recently reported their results in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology.

Current guidelines suggest that adults should engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity every week in order to improve or maintain physical health.

But the benefits of exercise are not just physical. A number of studies have shown that exercise can boost mood and help to alleviate anxiety and depression. Such effects have been attributed in part to the release of endorphins triggered by exercise.

Endorphins – often referred to as “feel-good hormones” – are peptides produced by the brain that bind to the brain’s opiate receptors, reducing the perception of pain and triggering feelings of euphoria.

“The level of plasma β-endorphin [beta-endorphin] is usually elevated during intense exercise,” say Saanijoki and colleagues, “but a plausible link between circulating endorphin concentrations and mood responses to acute exercise has not been established.”