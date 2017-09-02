It is a known fact that prolonged sedentary time poses serious threats to our health. But what can we do about it? A new study investigates.

In our modern daily life, office-based work has become more and more prevalent, and we spend an increasing amount of time being entertained by streaming services and social media.

This results in many of us spending too much time sitting down – in fact, a recent survey has shown that people in the United States spend an average of 13 hours per day being sedentary.

But too much time sitting down can be hazardous to our health. Prolonged sitting has been shown to raise the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and premature death.

However, insufficient research has explored whether or not reducing sedentary time is actually possible given the demands of our modern lifestyle, and whether such a reduction brings any health benefits for people who are already in good health.

This is why researchers from the University of Jyväskylä in Finland set out to examine the impact of reducing sedentary time over a period of 1 year.