A new study into the neuroscience of clinical pain suggests that perceptions of stiffness may not reflect the actual state of the spine and joints. The team's findings may pave the way for new therapies that help those with chronic pain in their lower back. New research suggests that persistent feelings of stiffness in the lower back may be some kind of self-protective 'trick' that the mind plays on us in order to prevent further injuries. Lower back pain is a leading cause of disability worldwide, affecting around 9.4 percent of the global population. Sometimes, people with lower back pain do not manage to get rid of the pain. In fact, it is estimated that for approximately 20 percent of those with the condition, the pain evolves into chronic pain – that is, pain that does not ease for 12 weeks or more. But might the discomfort all be a matter of perception? Could feeling pain not necessarily reflect the state that our body is in? A new study published in the journal Scientific Reports suggests so. The researchers were led by Dr. Tasha Stanton, who is a senior research fellow at the University of South Australia's School of Health Sciences in Adelaide.

Studying feelings of lower back pain Dr. Stanton researches the neuroscience behind clinical pain, and her motivation for this new study stemmed from previous evidence that amputees feel pain in a limb that they no longer have, or that the subjective feeling of pain can be influenced by a range of other perceptual factors such as visual or auditory stimuli. She and her team recruited 15 people with self-reported feelings and symptoms of chronic lower back pain, and an additional 15 healthy, age-matched control participants. The team conducted three experiments. In the first one, they used an “established, customized device, validated in humans” that applies pressure to the spine and can objectively measure the resulting stiffness. The researchers compared these measurements with what the participants reported to feel, using a scale from “not stiff at all” to “most stiff imaginable.” In the second experiment, the participants were told that they would receive an applied force and were then asked to estimate as accurately as they could the magnitude of the force they received. Finally, the third experiment aimed to examine whether or not adding sounds to the perception of pressure would change how the stiffness is perceived.